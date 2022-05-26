BILLINGS, Mont. - Students at Castle Rock Middle School are spreading the message "You Matter" throughout Yellowstone County as part of a suicide prevention effort.

The students are giving envelopes filled with cards, bracelets and ribbons to every middle school student in Yellowstone County on Thursday, May 26. All of the items have the message, "You Matter." The bracelet also has the suicide prevention text number printed on the inside. That text number is 741 741. You can also call 1-800-273-8255.

"RiverStone Health gave us a grant to purchase 40,000 of these business cards so that every student and staff member in every middle school in the county can get five of these business cards," 8th grader Emma Miller said. "So, what we're going to do is you keep one for yourself and give four others to people you care about."

"Seven thousand five hundred of these envelopes were made to give out to every student and staff member in Yellowstone County, 8th grader Tori Sciacca said."

The business cards have the message:

"5 Things to remember when life gets hard:

You are worth it.

Hard is not impossible

It is okay to not be okay

You are not alone

You are cared about"

Montana DPHHS said suicide rates for those between the ages of 5-14 increased 60% from 1981- 2010 (see middle of page 2 for that statistic).

The same report by DPHHS said:

"In a report for 2020 in the National Vital Statistics Report, Montana has the 3rd highest rate of suicide in the nation." (To see that statistic, look at the bottom of page 3 of the report.)