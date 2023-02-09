BILLINGS, Mont. - The STAR Treatment Court will graduate three people on Thursday, February 9. STAR stands for Sobriety, Treatment, Accountability and Recovery. Graduates completed approximately 18 months with the court.

Graduate Jessica Warren said she initially fought against being told what to do, but life is so much better now.

"People that were in my life in my addiction- I left them there," Warren said. "My new circle is a completely different group of people. People I've met in treatment. And that's the hard part. You have to completely let go of that life if you 100% want to change."

Warren said 18 months ago, she was addicted to opiates.

"Once it started, it didn't stop," she said. "And before I knew it, I was in a hole that I couldn't get myself out of."

Warren said the addiction controlled her day-to-day life.

"There are tons of days that I just completely don't remember," she added.

Now Warren, a mother of two boys, is looking forward to going back to school.

Graduate Heathr Alms said she wants to provide peer support to people looking to overcome additions, because that support was so valuable to her. Alms said she was addicted to meth before starting drug treatment court.

"I had some issues that I just didn't even know how to get through, so I turned to drugs," she said. "And in five years, I lost my home, my vehicle, my job, and found myself homeless."

Alms described learning to trust again:

"It took some events to happen before I really believed that they were there for me, looking out for me and having my best interests at heart. And that was so new for me. People in the drug world they use you, they take advantage of you. They exploit you."

Alms also described one scary incident during her addition:

"Having a sawed-off shotgun to your head all the way to the reservation and back. Not knowing why it's even there, what they're going to do with you."

"I was in over my head from the get-go," she added. "And knew nothing about, I always call it the underground world of Billings. And I'm still just flabbergasted that I made it out alive."

Alms gave this advice to anyone who is battling addiction and wants to change their life:

"You gotta want this. You gotta be done. There can be no reservations. You absolutely have to be all in. Whatever amount of time and energy you exuded into getting drugs from the dope man, now you gotta put that into meeting with a sponsor, working a 12-step program."

Both women expressed appreciation for all of the people who have helped them.

Graduation will be held in Judge Donald Harris' courtroom at 2 p.m.