You Belongs In Billings Chamber meeting 2022

BILLINGS, Mont. -- This year’s Chamber of Commerce annual meeting You Belong In Billings focuses on connecting all people in the Magic City.

Executive Committee Chair of the Billings Chamber, Julie Seedhouse tells me, the chamber wants to be a resource for newcomers to Billings, in order to make them feel welcomed and eventually plant their roots.

Julie also tells us, Billings wants to welcome everyone, even those from California.

She adds, for every one person moving out of Billings, there are four more moving in.

She tells me tonight's meeting focused on why people are deciding to leave the Magic City and what the city can do to encourage people to stay.

"So we want to create that resource where people can go to one place and find their areas of interest, organization they may want to get involved in, things they want to do that really makes them feel like they are part of the community." Says Julie.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, as of July this year there are over four thousand job openings here in Billings.

Seedhouse adds, the chamber is partnering with Big Sky Economic Development – to provide opportunities and resources for people to start new businesses.

We also spoke with Jeremy Vannatta, Executive Committee Chair-Elect, who says Billings needs people from all different backgrounds to build billings and to make it a more inviting place.

"We're a community they are still developing, even though we are Montana's largest city we have a lot to learn from others and a lot to incorporate of other cultures and other thoughts, but that doesn't mean we're not still Montana and that we have Montana roots as well."