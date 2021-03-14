Yo-Yo Ma plays impromptu concert at vaccine clinic after receiving the vaccine himself

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma treats people to an impromptu concert at a Coronavirus vaccine clinic.

It happened at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Saturday.

After getting the vaccine himself, Ma broke out his cello and played during the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period.

He played "Ave Maria" and other classic melodies to pass the time.

This isn't the first time the cellist has surprised people during the pandemic with his music.

Ma joined Emanuel AX in September for a series of concerts for essential workers.