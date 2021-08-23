YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Parkwide fire danger was lowered from "very high" to "high" and Stage I fire restrictions are no longer in effect in Yellowstone National Park (YNP).

The announcement came after the park received an average of two inches of rainfall last week.

Campfires are allowed within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel and repeat until cold.

YNP reminds visitors that negligently starting a wildfire may result in fines imprisonment or both.

There are no reported, active wildfires in the park, according to a release. However, visibility in the park varies due to drifting smoke from wildfires throughout the West.

For more details on smoke in the area you can visit www.airnow.gov. You can also stay informed about Yellowstone’s fire activity here.

For the remainder of the fire season, YNP says they will evaluate the need for restrictions.