YMCA offers live virtual exercise classes

BILLINGS, Mont. - With gyms temporarily closed due to the stay-at-home order, many are finding it difficult to continue their regular exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Though some help, may be on the way. Billings Family YMCA has brought their classes to your home with their Live Zoom Group Exercise classes.

The YMCA now offers live classes like strength training, yoga, Oula and HIIT to help participants stay active while at home. In addition to their regular classes, there are classes for active older adults and a class for kids to, "move like Avengers".

Kassia Lyman, the Health and Wellness Director says you don't need to be a Y member to join in on the exciting live classes., they are free to everyone that wants to be active at home. Lyman adds that they worked hard to bring a fun experience with music and to the community.

"Just because we're all apart doesn't mean we actually have to be apart. And that's what's been cool about the Zoom classes, the chat field is open, and people are chatting with us while their exercising, and we're seeing all these faces, and we're encouraging them as we look through them in the camera. That's just been so cool and we know more than ever that Billings' still needs us to show up and we're doing our best to change how that looks like every single day," says Lyman.

For those that feel like working out at their own speed, they also have a Youtube channel to deliver a variety of workouts you can accomplish on your own. You can also join their first ever virtual fitness challenge, Health-Y 600.

