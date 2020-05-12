BILLINGS, Mont. - While gyms are not set to open until the end of the week, the Billings Family YMCA is taking their party to the parking lot.

While still following the social distancing guidelines you can hear the instructors shouting what's your 'Y' to encourage members to keep pushing through the workout.

After bringing their group classes online there's now a new spin to the class environment. They've taped off their parking lot and added colored 'Y' symbols on the ground to keep six feet apart. Members can enjoy the burn of their workouts once again in person.

They've brought out a speaker system and their exercise equipment, but have also added a sanitizing station.

Fitness instructor Reagan Bennett says after six weeks it's refreshing to make connections in-person again.

"The engagement level, we don't have enough spaces to fill some of these classes, people are just wanting this so bad. They're craving being around each other and even though we have to do it six feet apart so that we can stay safe they're wanting be here and showing up, which is awesome. And the Y is here to do that for them," says Bennett.

The YMCA will be conducting all their group workouts in the parking lot, but if members aren't ready to come out just yet, Bennett says the online Zoom workout classes will still be available.