It’s been almost 24 years since wolves were restored to Yellowstone after being extirpated for almost 70 years. The park’s wolf biologist has been studying Yellowstone’s wolves since 1995.

Dr. Douglas Smith gave a preview of the 2018 Wolf Project Report in an interview just hours before the government shutdown Friday.

Wolves were brought into Yellowstone in the winter of 1995. For the tourists who came to the Park to see wolves that summer and millions who came to see them for 24 years since, the wolf restoration was an amazing success.

Senior Wildlife Biologist Dr. Douglas Smith commented, “People are coming from all over the world to see wolves here. It’s an economic gateway to communities, roughly 35 million dollars a year.”

But, ranchers and outfitters outside the Park feared the worst in 1995. Wyoming’s Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden says some of those fears were justified, because wolf predation helped cut the Park’s Northern Range elk herd.

Tilden commented, “A large segment of that migrates into Wyoming every year. And I do know a couple of outfitters in the Crandall area that have pretty much been put out of business.”

Tilden said there are around 4000 elk on the northern range. Smith says the current count is around 8000. Smith said when there were 24,000 elk on the Northern Range, even the state of Wyoming offered cow tags to help reduce the herd. He says lower elk numbers are more sustainable.

He said, “That’s because the elk are at a level the environment can more easily support. So, you don’t get winter die offs.”

Tilden said some Wyomingites are still frustrated. But, wolves have been taken off the Endangered Species List, and are managed by Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department. They are hunted in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

Tilden explained, “…Listed as a trophy animal in certain areas. Those ranchers get compensated for their losses by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. And I think over all the ranchers are probably happier than they were.”

Smith said the park wolf population has hovered around 100 animals every year for the last ten years.

He said the count for 2018 is, “Close to last year, just a little bit below. For ten packs, not quite a hundred wolves, but we’re adding the numbers up now.”

Smith said bringing back wolves to Yellowstone was the right thing to do.

He remarked, “We put something back to the World’s first national Park. Clearly the park was not complete. It was an ecosystem without its top predator, and to successfully bring it back has changed Yellowstone for the better.”

Smith said there are about 2000 wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming now. Most of those wolves are outside the national parks.