RED LODGE, Mont. - Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary will be hosting a bear safety course with the community and its bears Saturday, May 27.

Yellowstone Sanctuary said in a Facebook post the safety course will be at 11 a.m. at the enclosure.

Sanctuary keepers will set up a campsite scene in the enclosure to allow the bears to explore it.

"See what is bear proof and what is NOT, play bear games, and learn how to use bear spray, and how to camp safely with bears," Yellowstone Sanctuary said in the Facebook post.

People are encouraged to bring their friends and family to this event to see and learn about bear safety.