From the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary:

The staff of the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary would like to ask you to join us in celebrating the life of Sacajawea and her fourteen and a half year reign as the resident queen of YWS.

Found in a window well outside Bozeman in 2007 the four month old mountain lion cub was too young to be a candidate for release back into the wild. That December the fierce young lioness came to the Sanctuary, where she would spend the rest of her life.

Sac was one of the Sanctuary’s most memorable residents. If guests were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of her lounging in her den or experience the excitement of being stalked by the 130lb cat along the fence their visit was very special. She was never one to spare a hiss or a growl to let people know she was the alpha in charge.

Despite her dislike of people Sac did have a very good friend the past five years, in a 30lbs bobcat named Bob. In the morning and evening Animal Care would often see her looking into Bob’s habitat and trying to get his attention. She and Bob could often be seen calling to each other through the fence and even running the length of their habitats together. Whenever Bob had to be moved out of his enclosure she would call for him until he returned.

Unfortunately, Sac had been dealing with some health issues for the last several years. She had developed arthritis, as a result of being declawed when she was five months old, and it had started to progress at a rapid rate and was also causing some neurological issues. Over the last few months the YWS Animal Care team and Dr. Frank from Grizzly Peak Animal Hospital, had come to the decision that her arthritis could no longer be managed using medication and the most humane option for Sac was to schedule her for euthanasia.

On the evening of July 7th Sac was humanely euthanized by Dr. Frank and Dr. Gruber, from Red Lodge Veterinary Clinic. The Animal Care team were saddened to say goodbye, but also relieved to know she would never take an uncomfortable step again.

Her reign at the Sanctuary may be over, but her legacy will live on forever in the lives of the people fortunate enough to see her in life. 💚