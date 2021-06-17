BILLINGS - The Robertson Draw Fire isn't just forcing Red Lodge residents out of their homes; the birds from the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary are now having to evacuate the area as well.

Executive Director for the Wildlife Sanctuary Gary Robson says the reserve and its animals are not in danger.

To keep them healthy, all the birds of prey, like owls and hawks, are being taken to the Montana Raptor Conservation in Bozeman, while the sandhill cranes, ravens and vultures were taken to WJH Bird Resources in Billings.

Robson says it could be weeks or even until the end the summer for the birds to move back to Red Lodge, but right now the smoke is too thick for them to breathe.

"Especially birds that can't move around, that can't get out of the space that they are in, are likely to be affected by air with a lot of particles in it, and that's exactly what we get from the smoke. It will affect their lungs much more than it will affect our lungs," Robson said.

Robson says the sanctuary works together with many reserves across the state.

Sheila Mckay, owner of WJH Bird Resources, says she has been a part of the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuaries evacuation plan for years, and always has extra room ready for emergency situations.

"The animal community is pretty tightly knit, and we always try to help whatever we can do. And this is exciting because I get to work with birds I don't normally work with, so I am very excited to help and to have these beautiful birds here," Mckay said.

WJH Bird Resources and the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary say they could always use more volunteers and donations during these tough times.

If you're interested in helping them out, you can reach out to WJH directly at (406) 652-7175, or the Wildlife Sanctuary at (406) 446-1133.