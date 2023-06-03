BILLINGS, Mont. - We are wishing an early happy birthday to one famous Montana critter.

The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary says that they will be celebrating Speedy the bison's birthday on June 24 alongside their 40th anniversary.

And they say that this year their celebrations will be bigger than ever before!

The wildlife sanctuary is planning a day full of cake, games and lectures from their keepers.

So be sure to visit the sanctuary if you want to pay the famous bison a visit, and wish him well on his special day.