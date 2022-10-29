BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of their wolf, Dakota.

Dakota’s sister, Ginny passed earlier this month on Oct. 12.

According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program.

They were transferred to YWS in 2019 when the sanctuary they resided at closed.

The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary shared the following on Dakta’s death:

Dakota was the epitome of happiness, he and Ginny would greet each morning with their howls, inciting the coyotes and cranes to join in; when staff arrived he would race down the hill to greet them, excitedly chomping his jaws together and showing off his amazing smile. Dakota loved scent enrichment, particularly urines, to sniff and roll around in. His favorites were always the worst smelling to his keepers, but he was always more than happy to help them get in on the smelly fun.

A little over two weeks after the loss of his sister and life-time best friend, Dakota has chosen to follow her one last time. He took the original loss well, recognizing the signs that she was ready to pass on before it happened. After, he continued to gladly interact and play with keepers but in a very short amount of time he began to display physical symptoms similar to Ginny’s decline. Dakota and Ginny were not only inseparable best friends, they were also litter mates and at well over thirteen years old it’s no surprise that they would be dealing with the same medical issues.

Mixed with the loss, these symptoms came on much quicker in Dakota and it became apparent that it was in his best interest to let him go. On the evening of October 28th, surrounded by people who loved him, Dakota found peace.

Thank you to everyone who shared their condolences and stories about Ginny, we’re so sorry to share this news. We’ve been so privileged to care for the best wolves in the world