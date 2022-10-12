BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of one of their two wolves, Ginny.

According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program.

They were transferred to YWS in 2019 when the sanctuary they resided at closed.

Changes were noticed in Ginny’s behavior in September and physical changes indicated an age-related decline in Ginny’s health.

The decision was made to let Ginny go after a consultation with Dr. Shuck from Grizzly Peak Animal Hospital.

Ginny was put to sleep on Oct. 11 surrounded by those who loved her and her brother, Dakota.

The following is from the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary:

“Ginny could be a little shy but when you gave her the time to get comfortable she was the sweetest and happiest girl. When offered her favorite enrichment, their daily diet inside a paper bag, she would bounce around on her front paws and grab the bag out from underneath her brother, Dakota. She especially loved whole prey days, for the chance to play keep-away with ravens (and Dakota) as she protected her bunny.

Ginny and Dakota shared a bond that was so special it is hard to put it into words. Wolves have very complex and intimate social lives and they form strong familial bonds. While Dakota could often be seen as the “alpha” because he would greet people first, he never did so without Ginny’s permission. Ginny and her brother have spent the last thirteen and a half years together, practically inseparable. The love between these two radiated across the Sanctuary. Always running side-by-side, playing in the snow, napping at the top of their hill, and howling their beautiful songs in the mornings, there were few things Ginny and Dakota didn’t do together. The chorus provided by Ginny, Dakota and the coyotes was a beautiful welcome to our team each and every morning.

We have been so privileged to witness first-hand the extraordinary relationship between these two and we will continue to cherish it in Ginny’s memory.”