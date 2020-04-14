RED LODGE, Mont. — The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary was set to open their doors for the season on March 1st, however the Coronavirus pandemic has pushed back their opening day.

For animals at the sanctuary, life may be business as usual, but for executive director Gary Robson and his staff, it's strange times at the sanctuary. "We left our gift shop closed and left the sanctuary itself closed to visitors, says Robson. "Right now we have all administrative staff working from home and on any given day we'll have only animal care and facilities here to take care of the animals."

Uncertain as to when the sanctuary may open, Robson and his crew are looking for ways to continue spreading knowledge to those at home. "We're putting up more education materials on our website that you can download and they can go form to Montana education curriculum standards and they provide activities to go at home." Though people may be partaking in activities online, it does not replace the importance of on-site visitors. Robson says "We get eleven to twelve-thousand visitors a year coming in and this year, I don't know if we're going to have much of a summer season. All of that visitor revenue, pllus the gift shop revenue is all basically going away for us." Even though you can't visit the sanctuary, you can still make a difference online. "Our website has that great big donate button that we love to have everybody push and we are looking for ways to bring in different kinds of donors this year."

For those hoping to visit the sanctuary this season, Robson wants you to know one things. "At some point we are going to be able to do tours again, we are going to be able to open the gates and let people in."

