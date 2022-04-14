BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary says they are adding some safety measures at the sanctuary after it was announced Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Montana.

The sanctuary says it has implemented a few safety precautions, including removing the ravens and crow from their enclosures.

“We felt this was a necessary move for the protection of our corvids as they actively interact with wild corvids and song birds who visit the sanctuary grounds,” Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary wrote.

Additional wire boundary has also been put up around all of their raptor mews to stop magpies from interacting and stealing meat scraps.