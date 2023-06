BILLINGS, Montana - Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is celebrating their 40th anniversary with events open to the public on June 24.

The Bison Birthday Bash and 40th Anniversary Celebrations will take place at the Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24. At 11 a.m., events in the bison enclosure will begin.

There will be cake, beer, games, live auctions and keeper talks, according to a Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary facebook post.