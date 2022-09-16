HUNTLY, Mont. - Power grids around the world are seeing shortages and many are feeling the impact of this in some way, however, one local co-op is attempting to make their rates stagnate despite this.

The Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op has been in Billings since 1937.

Now the co-op provides electricity to over 20,000 meters of households in Montana.

No matter the rise and fall of the surrounding economy, YVEC Inc. was able to keep the same rates for their customers since 2011.

CEO of the incorporation, Brandon Wittman says this is due to the vast difference between co-ops and other electricity suppliers.

"We operate under a co-op business model which means we're not for profit and what that really means is as I mentioned our board of directors are members of the co-op, every one of our customers are members of the co-op too. and so if we turn a profit at the end of the year, we call that a margin. if we have a positive margin at the end of the year, we send that back to the members of the co-op in the form of capital credits."

They also have a long-term power contract in place until 2050. this helps secure annual costs for customers and prevents impacts from shortages.

But as extreme weather patterns continue to sweep the nation, how can the coop prepare for the unpredictable?

"We have a lot of technology that helps us too, every one of our linemen have an iPad. They know when an outage occurs, they know how many meters it involves, they know what equipment they probably need to fix that outage. and they know that before they ever show up to the shop to respond to the outage"

These outages have been steadily increasing over the last 20 years, and show little sign of slowing down soon

The Climate Center reports that since 2000, 83 percent of power outages were caused by severe weather.

In fact, over the last decade, the average annual number of outages increased by 78 percent compared to 2000-2010.

Additionally, the US Energy Administration Information Center predicts that electricity increase will increase by 2.4 percent by the end of 2022.

Being able to offer something consistent, even at a constant rate, in a rapidly changing world is a small luxury. But one that Yellowstone Valley Energy Cooperative will continue to provide for the billings community for the next three decades.