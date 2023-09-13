Billings, Mont. - Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Public Services Coordinator, Connie Lynn, just earned her official certification for pet loss bereavement.

This role will bring "compassionate guidance and support to individuals coping with the loss of a beloved pet," the release sent from the shelter on Wednesday said.

Lynn worked as a Veterinary Technician for 12 years, and she is bringing all of that experience and more to her new position.

She was certified by PetLoss Partners, enhancing her skills and knowledge of navigating pet owners with grief journey practically and emotionally. She is "well-versed in the complex emotions associated with pet loss."

The new services that will be provided thanks to this certification include:

One-on-One Counseling: "Our compassionate and caring team is here to help guide you through this difficult time. Whether you need assistance determining when it’s time to say goodbye, or you need help navigating the grieving process, we are here for you." You can call 406-647-0886 to set up an appointment.

Pet Loss Support Groups: "YVAS will host regular pet bereavement support groups where individuals can connect with others who have experienced similar losses, sharing their stories and providing mutual support." Support groups meet on the second Wednesday of each month at YVAS’s Learning Center, located at 2010 Grand Avenue Suite #1, from 6-7:30 PM.

Humane Euthanasia: "We are here to help support you throughout the stages of your animal’s life, even the difficult ones." They provide end-of-life care at a reduced cost to pet owners.

"We understand the profound bond between pets and their owners, and we want to support our community through the challenging experience of pet loss," said YVAS Executive Director, Triniti Halverson. "We are delighted to expand Connie’s role within our team, and we are confident that her expertise will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who turn to us during this difficult time."