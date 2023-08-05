BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is thanking a girl who helped raise money to buy supplies for shelter animals.

“Let's take a moment to celebrate Paisley. Paisley and her family recently held a garage sale and used the proceeds to buy supplies for our animals! As if that wasn't enough, she also decided to donate some of her stuffed animals to our pups. 💕

To Paisley and all of our young animal advocates out there - YOU ARE AMAZING. While we can't recognize every individual online, know that the YVAS team sees you and we appreciate you!”