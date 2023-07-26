BILLINGS, MT- Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) is set to receive a $35,00 grant from a national nonprofit organization Petco Love.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit attempting to help lead change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

“Our investment in Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.” “Without the support of organizations like Petco Love, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter wouldn’t be able to turn our vision into a reality of building a community where every animal is cared for,” said Triniti Halverson, Executive Director.

