BILLINGS, Mont. - A new program at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) will be offering adopted cats and dogs from the facility free collars and identification tags beginning in February.

A release from YVAS said fewer than 2% of cats and 47% of dogs were reunited with their families after arriving at a shelter nationally.

YVAS said in the release although shelter animals at YVAS have a higher return-to-owner rate than the national average, 12% cats and 80% dogs, they are aiming to keep animals with their families.

Although YVAS offers animals, from the shelter or not, microchips at a low-price, microchips are not easy to see and go unfound without the needed equipment, according to YVAS.

Additionally, YVAS said many people who find lost pets may not be aware of what microchips, therefore may not bring them to a shelter or veterinary clinic for scanning the microchip.

As a part of Project Reunite, offering free identification tags and collars gives the public and animal control officers an easy source to reunite lost and stray pets with their owners.

YVAS said they have different pop-up events around Billings providing identification tags and microchipping at a low-price.

The Mary Alice Foundation contributed to this project.