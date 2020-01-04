Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter lets kids read to cats with new volunteer program

If your kid enjoys reading and likes cats that the Feline Fan Club may be for them.

The Feline Fan Club is a program through the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and is held one Saturday per month.

This allows kids ages four to nine to be able to come in and read to cats in the shelter.

Foster coordinator Riley Bailey enjoys the program and what it does for kids.

The club allows kids who are under the volunteer age of ten to still come and interact with the animals.

To learn more about the Feline Fan Club click here.