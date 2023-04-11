BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday marks National Pet Day, designed to highlight the importance of peoples furry companions.

"We love that pets are being highlighted today, but we try to do that every day here," said Tiffany Smith, the Development Director for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Smith said the shelter has a majority of dogs and cats as animals that come through the shelter, as well as a few guinea pigs and rabbits, who are referred to as "Pocket Pets."

"We get roughly 5,000 animals come and go through the shelter each year," said Smith.

"Right now we don't have a whole lot of pets, but rates have changed day to day a lot of the times."

More information on the process to adopt animals can be found at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.