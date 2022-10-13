YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Just four months ago, devastating floods shut down the north and northeast entrances to Yellowstone National Park, and now, the park is set to re-open on Saturday.

When a devastating flood carried away portions of the highway between the north and northeast entrances to Yellowstone National Park on June 13, Superintendent Cam Sholly was doubtful that traffic could resume before the end of the summer tourist season.

“If you asked me June 13th, when we started seeing these damage reports and we were evacuating the park and there was no power for 40 hours and 200,000 gallons of wastewater was dumping in the Gardiner River, if you asked me at that point would we be standing here today, four months later, having the conversation that we’re having and seeing the repairs doin that we’re seeing, I would say that was probably not feasible,” said Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.

But crews have been working diligently since mid-August, and this Saturday, the Northeast entrance is scheduled to reopen at 8 AM.

“We’re going to open this corridor on Saturday for public access, we’re proud of achieving that milestone. Old Gardiner Road is right behind it, I was on it this morning, it’s looking terrific,” Sholly said. “I think the public’s going to be incredibly impressed when they’re on that road. But we’ve got a long way to go for the permanent kind of repairs that need to be done in both corridors.”

The anticipated opening is good news for residents of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana, whose economies depend on summer and winter tourism.

Sholly pointed out that 292,000 tons of earth has been moved within the park to make all of these repairs happen.

“I’ve never seen such a level of collaboration and coordination getting so much done.”

Sholly said construction will continue, even after the road is opened to traffic, but travelers can expect only minor delays.

“Getting these open to the public, so you’ll see traffic on Saturday morning at 8:00 traveling this road, but that doesn’t mean the construction and the repairs are over. There’s still a lot of work to do, still a lot of cleanup.”

Sholly said repairs for both the Gardiner road construction and the work at the northeast entrance have cost close to $50 million, all federally funded.