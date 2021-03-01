Yellowstone roads to close for 2021 spring snow plowing

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Roads in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) will begin to close to oversnow travel March 7, YNP announced Monday.

Spring plowing will start as road segments close. They said all oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 p.m.

Weather-permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel April 16 at 8 a.m.

Road closure dates are as follows (gates close at 9 p.m.):

• March 7, Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

• March 9, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

• March 14, Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge

• March 15, all remaining groomed roads

Visitor services closure dates

• At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel and cabins, Gift Shop, Ski Shop and food services will close March 1. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic and self-serve fuel pumps stay open all year.

• At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill will close March 15.

• Warming hut closure dates range between March 1 and March 15.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year. At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring are advised to have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.

You can click here to view the status of Yellowstone roads. You can also receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). In addition, you can call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

The park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine is advised to avoid exposing others.

You can learn more about area-specific spring reopening dates. All dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance. YNP said they will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. For additional details, you can visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download Yellowstone's App.

You can learn more about the National Park Service by visiting their website at www.nps.gov.