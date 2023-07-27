BILLINGS, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, working with Unified Command for the Stillwater Train Derailment, will reopen the Yellowstone River 1 mile upstream to 2.5 miles downstream of the train derailment site on Saturday, July 29.

This section of the Yellowstone River has been closed to all public access since June 27 due to hazardous conditions for the public.

Twin Bridges Road, operated by Montana Department of Transportation, remains closed to the public.

River users are encouraged to float under the railroad bridge on river left.

All other sites that previously closed in conjunction to the incident have reopened.

River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and needs of emergency response agencies, including FWP.

For more information on the Stillwater Train Derailment, visit: EPA