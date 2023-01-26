MONTANA - A Yellowstone County nonprofit, Family Promise, joined the effort to get SB 195 passed. The bill would allow some exemptions to automatic sprinkler requirements in buildings. Family Promise hopes it would also allow them to continue to provide housing for homeless families in Montana churches.

"A little over a week ago, we found out that a senator out of Great Falls had a bill draft that he was working on to protect the rights of our Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate for religious purposes and for temporary housing for people in need," Executive Director Lisa Donnot of Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley said.

"We jumped on this bill," she continued. "Senator Trebas allowed us to add some amendments."

She said they have a network of 30 churches in the county that provide an 'Interfaith Hospitality Network,' which means they provide housing for homeless families. They've been doing it for about 19 years.

Donnot shared an email they got from Fire Marshal Bill Tatum in November 2022 asking Family Promise to stop using churches for overnight lodging. The fire marshal cited local fire and building codes, as well as safety and liability issues. He told Family Promise they would need to undergo a change of use process with the City of Billings in order for the churches to be used that way.

"The codes are very muddled, so we're having a really hard time finding a remedy to open the shelter back up," Donnot said. "But since we've been closed, at the beginning of November, we've had to turn away 50 homeless families with children. Donnot said. "It's cold outside. And we are a lot of times their only option, for single fathers especially. We're the only option for a single father to keep the family together when they're in a crisis situation."

"These are working individuals in crisis that need our help, need our community's help," she added. "And we have over 30 churches in the community that want to open their doors and help these families and we can't access that resource."

There was a hearing for the bill on Monday, January 23. The hearing included comments from people for and against the bill.

At the hearing, Ole Hedstrom with the Montana Firefighter's Association spoke against the bill, saying:

"Though we empathize with the points brought by the bill's sponsor and the points brought by Family Promise, and we fully respect the hard work that our faith-based organizations put into serving our marginalized and under-served communities, I must speak to the body of the bill which we do oppose on SB 195. In the fire service, we often say our standard operating procedures are written in blood because it took an incident that caused serious injury or death for us to make necessary changes to how we do business. The same could be said for building codes. Today I imagine there will be a lot of numbers thrown around on both sides of the issue. I will speak to two. One hundred. The number of civilian lives lost in The Station nightclub fire in 2003 in West Warwick, Rhode Island. In a building that was grandfathered into an exemption, the laws requiring ceiling fire sprinklers. And nine: the number of Charleston, South Carolina firefighters killed in 2007 fighting a fire at a sofa supermarket store. A commercial building that had been remodeled and added onto several times and not protected by fire sprinkler systems."

"It is our stance that the language in this bill has the potential to create an unsafe, if not deadly condition, not only for your firefighters, but for also those we're sworn to protect," he added. "That said, we urge a 'no' vote on SB 195."

City of Billings Public Information Officer Victoria Hill said they are watching to see what happens in the legislature. She said after legislators make their decision, the city will adjust accordingly.

We will continue to follow the progress of SB 195 as it moves through the legislature.