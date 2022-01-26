MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Backcountry permit reservations at Yellowstone National Park will be becoming available online.

The backcountry permit reservation system lets backcountry recreators check for openings in real time and get immediate confirmation when booking a trip, according to a release from YNP.

The new reservation system is in partnership with the National Park Service and Recreation.gov.

The following are the three backcountry permit options, according to the release:

The Early Access Lottery application period will go live on Recreation.gov March 1, 2022, and will end March 20, 2022. This lottery is based on a fair and randomized process to provide an equal opportunity for each applicant to be selected. If selected, successful lottery applicants will be assigned a date and time to book their proposed reservation online during the Early Access Period from April 1 through April 24. Participants are limited to a single reservation during the Early Access Period but may create additional reservations beginning April 26. General Permits. On April 26, remaining permits for open campsites will be available on Recreation.gov.

On April 26, remaining permits for open campsites will be available on Recreation.gov. Walk-up Permits. These permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis up to 48 hours in advance. Walk-up Permits cannot be reserved online in advance or through the Recreation.gov Call Center."

YNP will raise permit fees starting March 1, the first time the park has increased fees since 2015.