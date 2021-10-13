MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - For the first time in park history, Yellowstone National Park hosted over 4 million visitors in one year.

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 4,463,599 recreation visits, which is up 32% from the same period last year, and up 17% from 2019.

The park also marked the busiest September on record this year after hosting 872,695 recreation visits. That's a 4% increase from September 2020 (837,114 recreation visits) and a 26% increase from September 2019 (693,118 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through September):

2021 – 4,463,599

2020 – 3,393,642*

2019 – 3,807,815

2018 – 3,860,695

2017 – 3,872,775

2016 – 3,970,778

"Never in Yellowstone's history have we seen such substantial visitation increases in such a short amount of time," Superintendent Cam Sholly said. "We will continue working with our teams and partners to develop and implement appropriate short- and long-term actions for managing increasing visitation across the park. My thanks to our teams here for working through a record visitation year, especially with the continued workforce challenges presented by COVID-19."

If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this autumn you are reminded to check road and weather conditions, plan ahead and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and the park.

You can stay informed about changes to park operations and services by downloading the NPS Yellowstone app and visiting www.nps.gov/yell or the park’s social media channels.

More data on park visitation, including these numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website.

Editor’s note: *The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.