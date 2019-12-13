Yellowstone National Park starts winter season December 15

Yellowstone National Park starts its winter season at 8 AM on Sunday, December 15. On that day, the park will open to the public for travel by snowcoaches and snowmobiles.

The public can travel on the park's interior roads on commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West and South Entrances. You need a permit to take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

The East Entrance will open for oversnow travel on Sunday, December 22.

The park is also opening warming huts on December 15. A list of warming hut locations and hours can be found here: https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/visiting-yellowstone-in-winter.htm