Release from Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.

The hotel gift shop, coffee and beverage service, lobby and ski shop will be open. Regularly scheduled tours and snowcoach service between Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and other iconic locations will be available.

In June 2022, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused severe damage to the North Entrance Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana. In addition, a sewer line adjacent to the road that carried wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in Gardiner was ruptured. Staff quickly rerouted the wastewater into percolator ponds used between the 1930s and 1960s, allowing for summer day-use visitors and residents to stay in the area. Currently, a new wastewater treatment system is being built to serve the Mammoth area, however, the temporary system is not ready to support hotel operations this winter. Yellowstone staff are working diligently to make this system operational and anticipate a reopening spring 2023.

The hotel concessioner is in the process of notifying guests with reservations about the situation.

Visit Explore in Winter for information about planning a trip to Yellowstone this winter.