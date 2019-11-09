The results are in; Yellowstone National Park visitors say they enjoy their time in the nation's first national park.

The park released data from its annual visitor survey this week.

Visitors showed the most frustration with parking and traffic in the Midway Geyser and the Fairy Falls area.

The park also found the more days you spent in the park, the more likely you were to see issues with visitors acting unsafely around thermal features and wildlife.

The survey gives researchers information they use to make decisions in the coming years.

You can read the full report here.