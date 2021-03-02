MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone announced in a press release they are recruiting for the 2021 Youth Conservation Corps program (YCC), a residential work-based education program for individuals age 15 to 18.

You can apply to the program here. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 10, 2021.

A five-week session will be offered June 28 - July 30. Twelve youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 28, but not over 18 years of age by July 30. YNP said they recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program. They also said COVID-19 mitigation measures will be implemented to offer as safe a program as possible this summer.

YNP said no previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus, since it will be required during work assignments. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program and get along well with others. YNP said participants will be required to live in the park. A minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and heritage through unique educational, recreational and work experiences. Corps members work together with National Park Service (NPS) staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services and maintenance projects.

YNP said participants will develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the NPS and other land management agencies.

Questions may be directed through email to Yell_YCC_Office@nps.gov.

The Yellowstone YCC Program is funded by park entrance fees and generous donations to Yellowstone Forever, the park’s official nonprofit partner.