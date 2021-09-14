MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park (YNP) hosted 921,844 recreation visits in August, making it the most-visited August on record.

The park saw a 4.5% increase from August 2020 and a 12% increase from August 2019, with a recorded 820,006 visits, according to a release.

Previously, the busiest August on record was in 2017, the year of the solar eclipse, with 916,166 recreation visits. However, this year has proved to be record-breaking so far.

Overall this year, the park has hosted 3,590,904 recreation visits, which is up 40% from the same period last year and up 15% from 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through August):

2021 – 3,590,904

2020 – 2,556,528*

2019 – 3,114,697

2018 – 3,136,241

2017 – 3,232,707

2016 – 3,269,024

If you're planning on visiting the park this fall, you are advised to plan ahead, expect crowding and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and the park.

You should also stay informed about changes to park operations and services by downloading the NPS Yellowstone app and visiting www.nps.gov/yell or the park’s social media channels.

More data on park visitation, including how the staff calculates these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

Editor’s note: *The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.