YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -- Yellowstone National Park shared information on Facebook of a 22-year-old woman who is believed to have been at Grand Teton National Park the last time she was in contact with her family.

Gabby Petito is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall; has blue eyes and blond hair. She has a tattoo on her right arm that says "Let it be", and another tattoo on her left arm of a triangle with flowers.

Anyone with information on Petito's location is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).