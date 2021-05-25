Yellowstone National Park investigating after woman approaches bear

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park and U.S. Park Rangers are investigating after a woman approached a bear at Roaring Mountain.
On May 10, at approximately 4:45 p.m., an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot, YNP wrote in a Facebook post. The grizzly charged the woman who then turned and walked away from the bears.
The woman is described as being white, in her mid 30s, with brown hair and wearing black clothing.
If you were around Roaring Mountain at the time of the incident, or you have information that could help, contact NPS Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/ISB, or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.