Yellowstone managers won’t limit attendance or require reservations. That from Park Superintendent Cam Sholley, speaking to Park County Commissioners in Cody Tuesday.

Sholley told the Commissioners the Park is in great shape. He said Yellowstone’s ecosystem is in the best shape it’s been in 150 years. He said the four million visitations to Yellowstone each year are not hurting the ecosystem.

Sholley explained, “Based on my short time in the job here, in no way shape, or form, do I see four million visitors nosediving the condition of the resources in Yellowstone National Park.”

Sholley said there are impacts on the park’s infrastructure, including roads, wastewater systems, staffing and operations. But, he said there are no plans to limit visitation in any way.

Sholley said, “We’ve had a lot of folks ask me about visitation caps or reservation systems in Yellowstone. I don’t see that in the foreseeable future in any way, shape, or form.”