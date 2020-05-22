Yellowstone National Cemetery to have virtual ceremony this Memorial Day

Yellowstone National Cemetery will have a virtual ceremony this year in response to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Cemetery Manager Stephen McCollum said, "What we're doing is limiting our recognition to a maximum of ten people. We are asking that no large groups do flag placements. But, we're are always welcoming and invite friends and relatives of veterans who are placed here to come out and place a flag. What's different, is we just can't do the crowds. We can't do the ceremony that we usually do."

He added, "We'll never forget recognizing our veterans and their sacrifice. We'll just have to do it in a little smaller version and a safer version."

McCollum said that although the ceremony won't look like it normally does, the respect and appreciation for veterans will be the same.

He said, "First of all, I'm a veteran myself. I'm a Vietnam Era veteran. I've seen those that came home from Vietnam, they were my friends. I have friends that didn't make it back from Vietnam. My family served. We're a small cemetery. Just seeing who's placed here. Many of them served and didn't make it back. I want to make the best commemorative for them that I possibly can through my work here. I just want to give them the best. They deserve it."

The virtual ceremony will be available here on Memorial Day.