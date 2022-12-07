Laurel, MT- In Yellowstone County, members of the community and Laurel American Legion Post commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a memorial.

Today marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War two.

More than two thousand Americans were killed.

Yellowstone National Cemetary hosted their Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor veterans and fallen soldiers from World War two.

The ceremony featured prayers and a speech recognizing those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

It concluded with a twenty-one-gun salute, taps for the heroes of pearl harbor, and a prayer.