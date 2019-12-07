Yellowstone National Cemetery honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor

LAUREL, Mont. -- Veterans, local government officials, and members of the community came to Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel in honor of Pearl Harbor Day.

A ceremony began at noon recognizing the fallen at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. On this day over 75 years ago, thousands of American soldiers died in a surprise attack during World War II.

Post Chaplin Randy Stiles says honoring the fallen is part of being a good American citizen, "Always remember... always remember history because it keeps us out of trouble later in life. And the more we do stuff like this the more everybody will see it. And it's important. It's important for the history of our country. It's important for our heritage. All that good stuff."

The ceremony carried on like any traditional military ceremony would with a rifle volley, a color guard, and the playing of taps. It is also a tradition to recite names of Montanans who died for their country at Pearl Harbor. This year, the highway just outside of the cemetery was renamed to Pearl Harbor Veterans Memorial Highway.