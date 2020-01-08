Yellowstone National Cemetery gives fallen veterans a proper burial with full military honors

The Yellowstone National Cemetery honored four fallen veterans Wednesday as part of their Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony.

This ceremony ensures that every veteran is laid to rest with full military honors. The ceremony included volley and taps along with prayer and recognition of the four fallen soldiers.

Members of the Friends of Yellowstone National Cemetery hold this ceremony every three months. Vice President of the group Richard Klose believe it is their duty to honor their fallen comrades.

Klose says "we all try to honor each other when we pass away and it's just an honor for us to honor those people that served our country and who were willing to sacrifice their life if necessary for our freedom."

The next Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony will take place on April 1st at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.