BILLINGS, Mont. -- On Memorial Day, the Yellowstone Legion Riders, the Mustang Car Group, and the Road Rash motorcycle group all paid tribute to fallen soldiers while being mindful of social distancing.

The three groups along with several individuals stopped at the Riverside Cemetery, Mountview Cemetery, and finally the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

At each stop, pausing for a moment of silence.

Gil Floyd, Director of American Legion Riders Post 4 Yellowstone, says veteran groups condensed their ride this year.

"Because of all the coronavirus activities and everything that's been shut down and what not, they're not allowed to do any ceremonies, so to social distance everybody and to still allow people to be respectful of what's going on in the world, we still had a ride that was able to bring people together but still we were all apart in our vehicles and cars and stuff like that," he says.

Keeping in line with social distancing, Floyd and the rest of the riders still showed their appreciation for the men and women who died while serving their country.