BILLINGS, Mont. - This summer 37 artists from 18 associated tribes will present on photography, beadwork, moccasin making, dancing, storytelling and more at the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center.

The center is located in the Old Faithful area between the Old Faithful Lodge and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center. It is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for the summer season, running through Saturday, October 14.

You can read the Tribal Heritage Center Schedule for the full list of 2023 presenters, including each presenter’s Tribal affiliation and art form.

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is a space where Indigenous artists, scholars and presenters from the 27 associated Tribes of Yellowstone National Park work with visitors through formal and informal education.

Yellowstone Forever and the National Park Service recognize that Yellowstone is culturally important to many Tribal Nations, according to Yellowstone’s website. Prior to being established as a national park, Yellowstone was home to many Tribal Nations.