Billings, MT. Many people have heard the name Calamity Jane, but the Yellowstone Historical Society hopes to teach people her true story.

The Yellowstone Historical Society hosts events throughout the year, meant to teach the community about historical mysteries. This Saturdays tour is no exception, as the society takes a deep dive into the life and the legend of the frontierswoman, Calamity Jane.

Early Victorian Press along with Dime Novels and Folk Tales grew the myth of calamity, until the person behind the character was forgotten.

The YHS hopes to teach people little known facts about Calamity Jane through a guided vehicle tour.

President of the Yellowstone Historical Society, Renee Christiansen explains what guests can expect from the auto tour, "This is Calamity Jane Weekend, so tonight we start out with a program with a professional talking about Calamity Jane in Deadwood and then tomorrow we come out into the city of Billings and enjoy five locations of stories about Calamity Jane in the 19th century in Billings."

The tour will take participants to five locations in Billings that are all tied to Calamity. This includes the Yellowstone County Museum, where artifacts from Janes life lie. And the Mountview Cemetary where one of the known descendants of Calamity Jane and "Wild Bill" Hickok rests.

The event aims to allow guests to learn ay their own pace and provide interactive experiences. The tour hopes those who join have an opportunity to follow in Calamity Janes footsteps and see the mark she left on Billings along the way.

There are still many mysteries left to uncover about the famous female on the frontier, but one thing we know is she has left her mark on Montana, from the Rims to the River.

Tickets for the tour cover one vehicle and can be purchased at all 3 G's Convenience Stores in Billings.