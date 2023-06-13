University of Montana professor and geomorphologist Andrew Wilcox explains how the flooding came from the peaks of the mountain tops to the bottom of the river beds and what the impact on landscape was.
Yellowstone flooding explained by geomorphologist
Colton Little
Multimedia Journalist
