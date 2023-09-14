Yellowstone Eye Care will host their 'Focus on Kids Day' this Saturday

BILLINGS, Mont. --For the second year in a row, Yellowstone Eye Care will provide free eye exams and eyewear to kids through their 'Focus on Kids Day' this upcoming Saturday.

Optometrist joe Steiner says the event started last year to help kids in Yellowstone County get the optical care they need, regardless of cost-barriers.

Dr. Steiner adds that a typical exam and glasses for a child can cost anywhere between $200 - $1,000, and that it's important to make sure kids can see in class, to learn better.

"We felt like we could step in and help fill that need and that void, and last year was a fantastic day and this year it's grown even more." Said Dr. Steiner.