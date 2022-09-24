BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal.

Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.

Since 2003, the quarter-mile track has seen lots of racers of all ages pushing their cars, dragsters, and motorcycles to the limit, some even reaching speeds over 200 miles per hour.

Kids are placed based on age and adults are placed based on the speed of their vehicle.

Many have crossed the finish line to either qualify for local or state levels.

Today, the racers had two qualifying rounds to earn points towards the MDRA.

Yesterday, the first annual border war race was between Montana and Wyoming. The owner of the Yellowstone Drag Strip, C.W. McCarthy says, there's nothing better than friendly competition between neighboring states.

"We get a lot of Wyoming guys and of course it's good to have a little smack talk between the two. Montana won, we took the first one so we're going to do that every year, so it will be annual and it was pretty fun."

Another achievement mentioned by C.W. is this year, thanks to donations from numerous sponsors and community members, the drag strip was able to get fully paved. He says, he's been waiting 11 years for it to finally get done.

Syl Schied Sr., President of Montana Drag Race Association who did his first race in the 50's at the Billings Airport, tells us what keeps him on the track.

"It's just awesome, its hard to describe...the fellowship, everybody working and helping each other it's just an incredible sport, it's a family sport too. The seniors, the juniors, and their families helping them as they progress up to the bigger cars like I say everybody wants to go faster, and once you take a ride in one of these you're hooked." says Syl.

Two sisters from Billings, Alaina and McKenzie McCary started racing when they were 8 years old. They tell us some of their favorite things from their perspective behind the wheel.

"Definitely making the passes. Yea, that's the best part. Hitting the gas and going.” Does it ever get scary at all? “At first, it makes you kind of scared because you're going a little bit fast -- but after a while, you think this is so much fun."