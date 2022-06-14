UPDATE, JUNE 15 AT 6:09 PM:

Thiel Rd. has been reopened, however, all previous closures are still in place, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening.

The Yellowstone River is reported to have slowly receded Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and U.S. Water Rescue performed three assists in getting people who had been stuck for several days evacuated from residences.

Crews also reduced a resident in a tractor who was swept into the river.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County closed some roads and all fishing access sites as Yellowstone River water levels are expected to reach its highest since 2011 in Billings Tuesday afternoon.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook Road the Yellowstone River is expected to reach 14.8 inches by 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The following road closures are in place:

Byam Road

Areas surrounding East bridge in Lockwood

Thiel Road

YCSO advises drivers to not drive into open water as it is uncertain what is underwater.

The construction bridge on I-90, East bridge, is sturdy, according to YCSO, and there is an alternative option if it needs to be removed.

Rural fire departments were provided sand and sand bags.