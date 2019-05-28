Yellowstone County working with contractor to achieve storm water compliance

Last June, The Montana Department of Environment Quality found violations in Yellowstone County's Storm Water Management Program for the county's Municipal Separate Storm Water Sewer System, also known as MS4.

KULR-8 spoke with Yellowstone County Public Works Director Tim Miller to find out what they are doing to keep their permit compliance.

Yellowstone County is working on a program to make sure they can enforce the DEQ's rules on the level of pollutants and sediments entering waterways from large construction projects.

"It has to do with the clean water act and DEQ the federal government has passed onto DEQ the task of monitoring storm water discharge off of construction sites, and Yellowstone County has been into this process now for about six years, we have a certain time frame for which we have to be into total compliance," said Miller.

DEQ requirements for the county's storm water management program has increased in the past few years says Miller, and they have three years left on their current permit to get the county's MS4 areas up to compliance.

MS4 areas are those with a population density of at least 1,000 people per square miles, in an urbanized area of at least 50,000 people or more.

"Area wise there's a very small portion of the county that's within the MS4 boundary. The county is way bigger but very sparsely populated when you get away from the metropolitan area of Billings so there's a little bit on the north and the east, and west side and south side of Billings and the Lockwood area is also fairly densely populated and that's in the county's MS4 boundary," Miller explained.

Yellowstone County Public Works is contracting with HDR Engineering to help give them extra man power to achieve compliance in that three year time frame.

HDR's services will be segmented in multiple task orders over the next few years. The most recent task order will have HDR map the storm water outfalls are are in the MS4 boundaries.

"Get us setup with mapping with where the outfalls are and the discharge points and how to collect the storm water to take samples to see if there are pollutants how to walk the drainage's to make sure there isn't illicit discharges going on when there shouldn't be," said Miller.

And once that plan to maintain compliance is in place for the next three years, they county will have to apply for another one, which only last five years. The DEQ also requires annual updates.

Compensation for HDR's services for this task order will cost $106,404, and that cost will change for each task order according to Miller. He said if the city doesn't reach compliance, they could be punished with heavy fines.